JU students give back to the community on a day of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University celebrated its 92nd anniversary on Friday by having its 14th annual Charter Day of Service.

Students helped clean the banks of the St. Johns River with the St. Johns Riverkeeper.

Following a brief orientation in front of the campus’s Marine Science Research Institute building, the students gloved up, bagged up, got their grabbers, and hit the shoreline.

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“These are students who come from all over the country. You’ve got athletes, fraternities and sororities,” said Jacksonville University. President Tim Cost.

Among that small army of student volunteers at the shore were some Dolphins — the basketball team that is!

“Man, just feels amazing just knowing how much the community does for us, and you know, supports us as a basketball team. You know, we just love having an opportunity just to help,” said senior and basketball player Jason Thirdkill.

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“Just pouring back into our community that pours back into us this entire season they’ve been with us,” said junior and Dolphins player Chris Lockett Jr.

The volunteers joined members of the St Johns River Keeper.

“We are the only organization whose sole purpose is advocating for the St. Johns River. She’s right over here, and she doesn’t have a voice for her own,” said Dryden Mills, Community engagement specialist for the St. Johns Riverkeeper.

There were about 600 total volunteers at about 30 other volunteer sites on Friday, many of which were off campus. Some of the other non-profit partners participating in the charter day of service were Angels for Allison, READ USA, and Arlington Community Services.

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