Waycross officials: Railroad ties source of reported odor near Plant Avenue

WAYCROSS, Ga. — City officials have identified treated railroad ties as the source of an odor reported by residents near the intersection of Plant Avenue and Ossie Davis Parkway in Waycross.

The Waycross City Manager released a statement on social media saying the smell is coming from prefabricated railroad ties treated with industrial preservatives, which are commonly used to protect wood and extend its lifespan in outdoor conditions.

Officials noted the odor can be particularly strong in warmer temperatures or following recent placement or disturbance of the ties.

The city said it has found no indication of a sewage spill, gas leak, or failures within the city’s water or sewer infrastructure.

As a precaution, city officials said they are monitoring the area, coordinating with the railroad and appropriate agencies, and remaining in contact with environmental partners should further testing become necessary.

Residents who notice strong or persistent odors are asked to report the location and time to the city to help track patterns.

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