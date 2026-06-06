FHP: Woman killed in crash on Normandy Blvd. at US-301 after veering lanes, hitting pickup truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Middleburg woman died in a crash on Normandy Boulevard Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m.

A report from FHP said that the 34-year-old woman was traveling east on Normandy Blvd. when her car veered out of the lane, crossing into the westbound lanes directly in front of an oncoming pickup truck.

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FHP said the driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old man from Duval, attempted to avoid the collision; however, both vehicles collided head-on. He suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to the FHP report.

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