Putnam sheriff’s marine units crash returning from Boater Skip Day in Clay County

PALATKA, Fla. — Two Putnam County Sheriff’s Office marine units were involved in a boat crash on Friday, near the Palatka City Dock.

The units were returning from assisting in Boater Skip Day in Clay County and all deputies involved were uninjured with no community members hurt.

The incident involved two of the sheriff’s office marine units, which were towed back to the dock after the crash.

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The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the investigation into the incident.

Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, Putnam County Sheriff, expressed gratitude that no one was seriously injured in the crash. “At this early stage I can only say I am grateful that none of our deputies were seriously injured and no one in the community was hurt,” DeLoach said.

The cause of the boat crash remains unknown and the sheriff’s office said it “will not speculate as to the cause.”

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