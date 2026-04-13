Deadly crash closes southbound lanes of I-295 at Wilson Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Westside commuters will experience delays and heavy traffic on I-295 at Wilson Boulevard.

A man died in a crash that happened there just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was a single-car crash. The driver veered off the road and into the tree line.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The driver was ejected from the SUV and then hit by at least two other vehicles.

Action News Jax Traffic Anchor KaJeza Hawkins is monitoring the traffic backups live on FOX30 and CBS47.

Check back here for updates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.