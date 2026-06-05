Teacher pay referendum appears back on track for ballot placement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Don Davis Room was standing room only as Councilmember Raul Arias (R-District 11) sought clarity on council’s role in placing a referendum on the ballot at the request of the Duval School Board.

Arias was among a majority on the Council Finance Committee who voted to defer the measure earlier in the week.

That referendum would ask voters to approve an extension of a 1 Mill property tax dedicated to teacher pay, school security and arts and athletics programs.

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“Strong schools also means safer neighborhoods. We can’t have that without this initiative,” said Atlantic Coast High School history teacher Travis Akers.

Teachers and school staff showed up in force to share how they’ve personally benefited since voters initially approved the millage increase back in 2022.

“It makes me know that, yes, I can pay my bills, I can buy additional supplies for my kids or buy something additional that a child who has dyslexia might need in my classroom,” said Duval school teacher Margaret Rogero-Hastings.

Duval School Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier explained 87 percent of the roughly $120 million in annual revenues generated by the additional property tax has gone directly to salary enhancements.

Those enhancements provide bonuses for teachers averaging about $8,000 a year.

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City attorneys also clarified council does not have discretion to block the referendum, and a past effort to block a prior school board referendum was overturned after a court challenge.

Arias explained at the end of the meeting he expects the referendum to be discharged from committee at the next council meeting Tuesday and approved by the council for ballot placement.

“I’m not voting on whether increasing or continuing the millage rate at the current rate, but what we are voting on is ensuring that the community has a voice and I’m not going to take that away from the community,” said Arias.

City attorneys also explained there’s legislation currently awaiting the Governor’s signature that would allow school boards to place these kinds of referendums before voters without having to take the extra step and go through county commissions.

That bill would take effect on July 1st if the Governor approves it.

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