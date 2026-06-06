Man charged with malice murder, elder exploitation in death of 73-year-old Glynn County man

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives arrested a man in connection with the death of 73-year-old Robert Eugene Yawn, the Glynn County Police Department announced.

Robert Arnold Williamson IV, 28, has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and exploitation of an elder person in the death of Robert Eugene Yawn.

Yawn was found unresponsive with injuries consistent with an assault at a residence on Abbott Avenue on March 24, 2026. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

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Following an extensive investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, warrants were secured for Williamson’s arrest. He is currently held at the Glynn County Detention Center, where he was already in custody on unrelated charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department non-emergency line at (912) 554-3645. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

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