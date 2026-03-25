Glynn County police investigate assault after man found unconscious, critically injured

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is asking the public’s help with an investigation after police found a man unconscious with injuries at a residence on Abbot Avenue on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a reported assault on Abbot Avenue at 8:21 p.m. When they arrived, they located 72-year-old Robert Yawn. Yawn was found unconscious with injuries consistent with an assault.

Yawn was taken to the Southeast Health System Brunswick - Campus by Glynn County Fire Rescue. He is in critical condition.

GCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is working this investigation, and police encourage anyone with information to contact them at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

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