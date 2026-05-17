Volunteers needed for St. Johns County summer reading program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — RSVP of St. Johns County is seeking community members to assist with the St. Johns County School District’s summer reading program, with volunteers needed just once a week.

“There are students who can greatly benefit from the help of those willing to give just a small amount of their time,” said Cheryl Freeman, RSVP director. “Assistance from community volunteers can make all the difference in helping these students succeed.”

Orientation will be provided to all volunteers, and background screening will be conducted at no cost.

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RSVP of St. Johns County connects adults age 55 and older with volunteer opportunities in schools, including tutoring, mentoring, classroom assistance and school readiness programs. Flexible schedules and full support are available to volunteers.

For more information, contact RSVP at (904) 547-3952 or Cheryl.Freeman@stjohns.k12.fl.us.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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