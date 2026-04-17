Florida Republicans face redistricting risks ahead of April 28th Special Session

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On April 28th, Florida is set to join as many as nine other states that have undertaken or are considering mid-decade redistricting, and the power of balance in the US House could be at stake.

But there are indications that Florida’s GOP majority could be left with a case of buyer’s remorse if they are too aggressive.

“It should be the voters that choose their elected officials, not their elected officials choosing their voters,” said State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando).

Eskamani noted that, unlike other states, Florida’s constitution prohibits drawing maps to benefit one party, and Democratic lawmakers are already preparing a lawsuit.

“When it comes to the legality of this, the cards are stacked against Governor DeSantis and President Trump,” said Eskamani.

What that map will look like, though, is not yet known.

Speaker Pro Tem Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) said lawmakers are waiting to see what map the Governor proposes.

“That’s how we got the current map that’s in place. That came from the Governor after he vetoed our first work product,” said Duggan. ”So, I think the ball is in the Governor’s court.”

An analysis released this week by the Civic Data & Research Institute concluded aggressive redistricting in the Sunshine State could actually increase the number of competitive seats from four to seven.

With recent special elections producing heavy Democratic gains, Eskamani argued Republicans could run the risk of losing seats rather than gaining seats if they push too far.

“I think that this is an example of power-hunger and just unhinged desire to control everything that will backlash,” said Eskamani.

When asked when the Governor’s Office would be ready to present its preferred maps, a spokesperson simply told Action News Jax, “Stay tuned”.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]