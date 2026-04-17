JFRD firefighters train for chlorine emergencies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters joined regional emergency responders this week for a three-day chlorine emergency response course at the Fire Academy of the South.

The Chlorine Institute organized the training April 14-16 in partnership with JFRD, the Northeast Florida Regional Council and TRANSCAER, a program connecting chemical industry experts with local first responders. CSX provided railcar equipment for hands-on exercises. About 150 responders participated, with JFRD HazMat members making up nearly half of each session.

Participants received classroom instruction on chlorine’s behavior, health effects and treatment, then worked hands-on with chlorine cylinders, tank car valves and ton containers. Field exercises simulated a railcar leak and a water treatment plant incident.

The course is part of an annual regional training series that rotates through different chemical hazards. Chlorine is widely used in water treatment across Northeast Florida and routinely transported by rail through Jacksonville. According to JFRD, its HazMat teams responded to more than 500 hazardous materials incidents in 2025.

City Council members Jimmy Peluso, Rahman Johnson and Chris Miller took part in the hands-on training.

“When an incident involves chlorine, there is no margin for error,” said Director and Fire Chief Percy Golden II. “This training gives our personnel the hands-on experience they need to walk into those situations with confidence to keep our community safe.”

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