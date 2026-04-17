Burn bans expand to Clay and Nassau counties amid extreme drought

Clay and Nassau counties have joined a growing list of local governments in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia issuing burn bans as an extreme drought grips the region.

Nassau County’s ban took effect Tuesday, April 15. Clay County’s ban followed on Thursday, April 16, with officials warning that drought conditions are expected to worsen over the coming weeks.

Clay and Nassau join Duval, Baker, Union, Bradford and Putnam counties in Northeast Florida, as well as Brantley, Charlton, Glynn and Ware counties in Southeast Georgia, where burn bans are already in place.

What’s prohibited?

In Clay County, authorities say the ban prohibits all outdoor burning in unincorporated areas, meaning anywhere outside the city or town limits of Green Cove Springs, Orange Park, Penney Farms and Keystone Heights. That includes campfires and yard debris burning. Violations will lead to a second-degree misdemeanor.

Nassau County’s ban similarly bars yard debris burning, bonfires and campfires. Authorities say gas and charcoal grills are permitted but must be monitored at all times.

Florida Forest Service-permitted burns, such as those at large construction sites, remain allowed in Clay County and must be heavily monitored with appropriate contractor equipment on site.

How long will the bans last?

Both bans remain in effect until further notice, with Clay County officials saying enough rainfall must fall to relieve the extreme drought conditions before the ban will be lifted.

Nassau officials are also urging residents to be mindful of less obvious fire hazards, including improperly discarded cigarettes and dragging trailer chains, which can throw sparks into dry brush.

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