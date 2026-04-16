Coast Guard shuts down illegal charter operation at Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. — The Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville terminated an illegal passenger-for-hire operation Saturday at Ponce Inlet.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon boarded a 49-foot recreational vessel and found it carrying more than six paying passengers without required federal certifications. The owner was issued a second Captain of the Port order barring commercial operations until the vessel meets federal compliance requirements.

The Coast Guard says citations included failure to comply with an active Captain of the Port order, lack of a valid certificate of inspection and operating without proper documentation.

“The Coast Guard will not hesitate to hold accountable any operator who jeopardizes lives by failing to comply with passenger vessel safety requirements,” said Lt. j.g. Jack Brown, a Sector Jacksonville law enforcement duty officer.

Operators of illegal charters can face penalties exceeding $69,000, while violating a Captain of the Port order carries a maximum penalty of $117,608.

The Coast Guard urges charter passengers to verify their captain has a safety plan and holds a Merchant Mariner Credential and, for vessels carrying more than six passengers, a Coast Guard-issued Certificate of Inspection. Passengers should not board if an operator cannot produce the appropriate credentials.

Suspected violations can be reported to the Coast Guard Investigative Service or through the CGIS Tips app.

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