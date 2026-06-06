First Alert Weather: Summertime heat returns

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s a hot but nice day for Saturday

Temperatures are back closer to average in the mid to upper 90s

Tonight’s another quiet night with lows not quite as cool as it’s been

Sunday’s just a bit warmer than today

As the heat builds, the humidity does too, especially into next week

Despite the increasing humidity, wildfire danger will increase

The days stay dry through mid-week next week

Better chances for rain & storms move in late week next week

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

No active storms and no areas of concern

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 67

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Hot. High: 89

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/88

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 71/92

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/92

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/91

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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