First Alert Weather: Summertime heat returns

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s a hot but nice day for Saturday
- Temperatures are back closer to average in the mid to upper 90s
- Tonight’s another quiet night with lows not quite as cool as it’s been
- Sunday’s just a bit warmer than today
- As the heat builds, the humidity does too, especially into next week
- Despite the increasing humidity, wildfire danger will increase
- The days stay dry through mid-week next week
- Better chances for rain & storms move in late week next week
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TROPICS
- No active storms and no areas of concern
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 67
TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Hot. High: 89
MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 71/90
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 73/88
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/88
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 71/92
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/92
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/91
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
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