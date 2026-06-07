St. Marys Police Department gives stern warning against ‘Teen Takeover’ advertised online

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The St. Marys Police Department issued a stern warning Saturday night ahead of a Sunday evening gathering at a local movie theater that has been advertised on social media as a “Teen Takeover.”

The flyer circulating says to “bring all your drama and don’t get caught by the police.”

In an online statement, the department reminded would-be attendees that the movie theater and surrounding shopping center are private property, and that officers would not tolerate any illegal activity.

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“We’ve got news for those that want to come to our city and cause problems,” the department wrote. “We will not tolerate any type of illegal activity and will take appropriate action.”

Officials said a large police presence would be deployed at the location to ensure order was maintained. Those simply looking to see a film were welcomed, but the department cautioned anyone with other intentions to reconsider.

“If you want to get some popcorn and enjoy a movie, have at it,” the statement read. “If you’re planning anything else, think twice.”

The warning comes ahead of the advertised event, which spread across social media platforms before police took notice.

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