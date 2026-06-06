Brush fire in Charlton County burning near Newell Road and Eston Prescott Road

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are responding to a brush fire located in the area of Newell Road and Eston Prescott Road. No evacuation orders are currently in place for the affected area.

The Georgia Forestry Commission last estimated the fire to be 75 acres at 3:21 p.m.

Charlton County Emergency Management says crews are focused on protecting nearby structures and working to prevent the fire’s further spread.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Residents within 10 miles of this area are advised that wildfire conditions can change rapidly. They should have their family, pets and important items ready to go in the event evacuations are ordered.

The public is urged to avoid the area and not stop to watch emergency operations.

Individuals wishing to provide donations or goods should not bring them directly to the scene. Instead, they can coordinate with Charlton County EMA by emailing ema@charltoncountyga.gov, providing their name, a phone number and what they would like to help with. The EMA will call back to coordinate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.