Jacksonville residents voice concerns at ACPS town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Frustrated Jacksonville residents took their concerns directly to city leaders Saturday morning during a town hall meeting at the Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS).

The event, hosted by City Council Member Raul Arias at the ACPS headquarters, marked the city’s second town hall aimed at informing the public and answering questions. Residents used the forum to ask leadership about staffing shortages, delayed field responses, and mounting public safety fears, as well as volunteering.

For many attendees, the town hall was a last resort after weeks and days of silence. Jacksonville resident Cherie Orenstein expressed frustration that her specific safety concerns were brushed aside during the meeting.

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“I appreciate it being for everybody to come,” Orenstein said. “Although I don’t feel like my questions were answered and was bypassed.”

Orenstein has been dealing with an ongoing neighborhood hazard for the past two months. She reported contacting both ACPS and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) multiple times regarding an aggressive gray Pit Bull. According to Orenstein, the dog has chased local residents and caused thousands of dollars in property damage to a truck.

“Still turning in my evidence and still, you know, coming up here. This is my third time now to try to prove that this dog is aggressive and is making all of us scared,” Orenstein said, explaining that communication issues forced her to show up in person.

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When questioned about why local citizens are forced to wait days or even weeks for animal control officers to respond to urgent complaints, ACPS Chief Michael Bricker pointed to a lack of personnel.

“I think a city this large, we’re going to need more staff,” Chief Bricker acknowledged. “We’re going to need more officers to handle issues in the way they come in and the amount they come in.”

With field staff spread thin, public safety concerns regarding aggressive animals continue to mount in local neighborhoods.

City Council Member Raul Arias and agency leaders promised to take the community feedback into account as they evaluate for the future.

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