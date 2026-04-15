Jacksonville Community Action Committee demands mental health response team after JSO-related deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Community Action Committee and other concerned community members are demanding that the city create a dedicated mental health response team.

On the steps of Jacksonville City Hall, they spoke about how a mental health crisis should not be a death sentence.

In an Instagram post promoting the “Care Not Cops” conference, the JCAC wrote “No more for JSO” and “Jail killer cops.” The post states that they are demanding more tax dollars go toward supporting neighbors, rather than funding the “violent and inept sheriff’s office.”

“I know that it is possible, I know that other cities have implemented this, and I think its about time that Jacksonville step into the 21st century as well,” said Neal Jefferson, the outreach chair for the JCAC.

Jefferson says when officers deal with someone experiencing a mental health crisis, they’re more inclined to rely on the training they use when dealing with someone attempting to harm them, rather than the kind required to de-escalate an incident without violence.

“It hurts to think that these people lost their lives, and as they were dying, they were scared and confused and hurting,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson is referring to people like Rashaud Martin, who died in police custody while en route to a mental health facility under the state’s Baker Act.

He also cited the cases of Leah Baker and Brian Gillis, who were both fatally shot by JSO officers in 2020 and 2025. Both Baker and Gillis had long struggles with mental health issues.

“We don’t want people in our city to have to fear the people who protect and serve us,” Jefferson said.

We’ve reached out to JSO for comment, and they told us they’re still working on a response. We will share that response on air and online when we get it.

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