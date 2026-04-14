White Castle planning to open first North Florida eatery in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — White Castle, known as one of the country’s oldest hamburger chain restaurants, has applied to open a new eatery in St. Augustine, according to St. Johns County records.

The fast food chain applied Monday to open its first North Florida restaurant in a outparcel of the 53-acre Walmart Supercenter that’s under construction at 3405 International Golf Parkway within the World Commerce Center.

White Castle, known for its iconic square patty, is looking to build a new 2,764-square-foot building with a 270-square-foot patio, according to the application filed with St. Johns County. The restaurant is also planning to have a double drive-thru, the application states.

The Columbus Ohio-based chain opened its first restaurant in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas and now operates over 300 locations including three in Florida, two in Orlando and one in Clermont.

White Castle celebrates National Burger Month with juicy deals.

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