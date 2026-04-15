Two arrested in armed robbery at Glynn County motel, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two individuals were arrested for armed robbery following an investigation at Royal Inn on New Jesup Highway, says the Glynn County Police Department.

According to police, on Wednesday, officers responded to the Royal Inn in reference to a reported armed robbery.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim had planned to meet a woman at the location after communicating through an online dating platform. The victim was robbed at gunpoint by a masked suspect inside the motel room.

Police say officers detained multiple people without further incident after officers identified the motel room associated with the incident.

Detectives with the GCPS Criminal Investigations assisted with the investigation, and after a search of the motel room, officers located the following items:

Glock .45 caliber handgun

Micro Conversion Kit (MCK) firearm conversion device

Black face mask

Approximately 122 multicolored pills (approximately 77 grams) field-tested positive for MDMA

4 white pills identified as Oxycodone

8 blue pills identified as Alprazolam

$300.00 in U.S. currency

After the investigation, the following individuals were transported to the Glynn County Detention Center:

Antonio Miguel Manning-Turner

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (MDMA)

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)

Zhonae Jakaree Bryonne Scott

Armed Robbery (Party to a Crime)

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and encourage anyone with information to contact them at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

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