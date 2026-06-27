St. John’s County father reacts to DeSantis ' e-bike bill veto one year after son’s crash 

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 12-year-old boy who was involved in a St. Johns County crash last year says that since that accident, he’s put strict rules in place for his son and riding e-bikes.

He says he hopes the same can be done eventually by Florida lawmakers.

“I was more scared than anything because he was unconscious for two days until he woke up,” Anderson said as he recalled the days his son spent fighting for his life.

“A few parents have, you know; it has been even worse for them. They’ve actually lost their children. And I just, I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through,” Anderson said.

Anderson says the experience has kept him on high alert.

“I taught him like you won’t get on anything that goes over. 30 miles an hour until you’re 15, until you have a driver’s, a learner’s permit, you know, driver’s license, um, you need to take the road test,” Anderson said.

It’s something he says more parents should be aware of.

Senate Bill 382, first introduced by Republican Florida State Senator Keith Truenow, got unanimous support. It would have prohibited the operation of an e-bike above a certain speed, provided penalties if new rules in place weren’t followed, and created a Safety Task Force to look at and recommend improvements to state law and framework governing micromobility devices.

But when the bill was put against Governor Ron DeSantis’ veto pen, he turned it down, saying it would lead to more surveillance of people by law enforcement.

“Do we really want to have policing of e-bikes, and are you going 10 miles or eight miles or whatever, and it’s just, I think it was a little bit of an overreach,” DeSantis said.

Anderson says signage making e-bike drivers aware of driveways and entryways could help, along with speed limits. He says, although the bill didn’t make it through, he hopes it does eventually.

“I think it needs to be brought back around and you know, really, really pushed to do something,” Anderson said.

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