‘Time to slip away’: Murray Bros. Caddyshack latest World Golf Village area business to close

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Another business in the World Golf Village area is closing.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack, owned by brothers that include actor Bill Murray and chef Andy Murray, announced on its Facebook page that Saturday would be its last day of being open.

Here is what the Facebook post said:

“We are sad to say, today will be the last day Murray Bros Caddyshack will be open

“We’d like to thank you all for your love and support.

“We’ve had 25 wonderful years here at the World Golf Village, but it is now time to slip away. Come on by today, have a drink, and say goodbye. Tonight we’ll have the music of Mike K. and hopefully a lot of friends.

“Thank again,

“Andy Murray”

The World Golf Village Murray Bros. location, which featured memorabilia from the Caddyshack movies, originally opened in 2001.

The Murray brothers had another Caddyshack restaurant location in Rosemont, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. That location opened in April 2018 and closed in 2025.

Action News Jax has told you about the closure of several World Golf Village-area businesses over the past few years.

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In 2022, the World Golf Hall of Fame announced it was leaving St. Augustine at the end of 2023. It moved back to North Carolina, where it was originally established, in 2024.

After the departure of the World Golf Hall of Fame, the long-standing IMAX Theatre at World Golf Village also closed. Operation ceased in December 2024, but St. Johns County said it was working to bring in new operators to keep it open.

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We told you last July that World Golf Foundation officials worried that the empty World Golf Hall of Fame building could continue to sit vacant until 2046 -- all thanks to a land-use restriction holding up their sale of the properties to St. Johns County for redevelopment.

The issue: Master developer IT Lands refused to waive its declaration controlling the use of the hall of fame building, so the World Golf Foundation sued IT Lands over their authority on the restriction.

That civil case is still making its way through the St. Johns County court system. The next item on the agenda in the case is a civil docket sounding, also known as a pretrial hearing, set for Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

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