Plan ahead for parking at Fireworks Over the Matanzas

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As the Nation’s Oldest City gears up for the spectacular Fireworks Over the Matanzas on July 4, attendees are reminded to plan ahead for parking, as the popular Castillo de San Marcos (Fort) area will be closed.

With the event just around the corner, visitors are encouraged to utilize public parking options to ensure a smooth and enjoyable Independence Day celebration.

This parking advisory is part of a “Know Before You Go” tip series, designed to help visitors plan and ensure a safe and memorable Independence Day experience. Those who typically use the Fort parking area are urged to make alternative arrangements before arriving downtown.

To make the celebration more enjoyable, visitors are encouraged to arrive early and utilize other available public parking options. The city is preparing for a successful Fourth of July celebration and appreciates the patience and cooperation of attendees.

For comprehensive event details, additional parking information, and shuttle service, the public can visit the official website.

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