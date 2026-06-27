First Alert Weather: Very hot with increasing rain & storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s a hot & humid day with sunshine over most
- A few storms are going in a big circle around Jax but not in the Metro itself
- Rain & storms will focus near & south of I-10 the next few hours
- Especially near & east of Hwy 301
- Rain coverage looks even less on Sunday while it stays very hot
- Feels like temps Sunday & Monday will be 100-105
- Rain & storms increase though on Monday
- Then onshore winds build in on Tuesday, breezing up thru Thursday
- We’ll see a high rip current risk at our beaches
- We’ll still have rain around each of those days
- With the onshore wind, we can’t rule out rain at the coast in the morning
- But the general trend for rain looks to be shifting inland each day
- An early look at July 4th shows a few storms, pushing inland, while it stays hot & humid
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Tropics:
- NHC has highlighted an area to watch off the coast of NE FL/SE GA in the Western Atlantic
- Showers & storms will drift down from the Carolinas into the ocean
- Low pressure could then form along a nearby frontal boundary
- I do NOT expect significant tropical development with this system
- We’ll see the onshore wind & rough beaches here locally as detailed above
- If a named storm develops, it will be “Bertha”
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76
- TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storm. High: 96
- MON: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 77/95
- TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/89
- WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/89
- THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/93
- FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93
- JULY FOURTH: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area