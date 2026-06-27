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First Alert Weather: Very hot with increasing rain & storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • It’s a hot & humid day with sunshine over most
  • A few storms are going in a big circle around Jax but not in the Metro itself
  • Rain & storms will focus near & south of I-10 the next few hours
  • Especially near & east of Hwy 301
  • Rain coverage looks even less on Sunday while it stays very hot
  • Feels like temps Sunday & Monday will be 100-105
  • Rain & storms increase though on Monday
  • Then onshore winds build in on Tuesday, breezing up thru Thursday
  • We’ll see a high rip current risk at our beaches
  • We’ll still have rain around each of those days
  • With the onshore wind, we can’t rule out rain at the coast in the morning
  • But the general trend for rain looks to be shifting inland each day
  • An early look at July 4th shows a few storms, pushing inland, while it stays hot & humid

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • NHC has highlighted an area to watch off the coast of NE FL/SE GA in the Western Atlantic
  • Showers & storms will drift down from the Carolinas into the ocean
  • Low pressure could then form along a nearby frontal boundary
  • I do NOT expect significant tropical development with this system
  • We’ll see the onshore wind & rough beaches here locally as detailed above
  • If a named storm develops, it will be “Bertha”

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76
  • TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storm. High: 96
  • MON: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 77/95
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/89
  • WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/89
  • THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/93
  • FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93
  • JULY FOURTH: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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