First Alert Weather: Very hot with increasing rain & storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s a hot & humid day with sunshine over most

A few storms are going in a big circle around Jax but not in the Metro itself

Rain & storms will focus near & south of I-10 the next few hours

Especially near & east of Hwy 301

Rain coverage looks even less on Sunday while it stays very hot

Feels like temps Sunday & Monday will be 100-105

Rain & storms increase though on Monday

Then onshore winds build in on Tuesday, breezing up thru Thursday

We’ll see a high rip current risk at our beaches

We’ll still have rain around each of those days

With the onshore wind, we can’t rule out rain at the coast in the morning

But the general trend for rain looks to be shifting inland each day

An early look at July 4th shows a few storms, pushing inland, while it stays hot & humid

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

NHC has highlighted an area to watch off the coast of NE FL/SE GA in the Western Atlantic

Showers & storms will drift down from the Carolinas into the ocean

Low pressure could then form along a nearby frontal boundary

I do NOT expect significant tropical development with this system

We’ll see the onshore wind & rough beaches here locally as detailed above

If a named storm develops, it will be “Bertha”

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storm. High: 96

MON: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 77/95

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/89

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/89

THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/93

FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93

JULY FOURTH: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast