JSO: Man shot in leg during dispute, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 6500 block of Skyler Jean Drive on Saturday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, officers responded around 5:20 p.m. and located a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was outside a residence when he was in a dispute with the suspect. The suspect shot the victim one time with a handgun. The suspect fled the scene.

JSO says the suspect was located and taken into custody. It is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other, and it appears to be an isolated incident. There is no further threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public that the community’s assistance is critical in this investigation and encourages anyone with information related to the case to contact them at at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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