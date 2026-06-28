First Alert Weather: Hot Sunday with highs in the 90s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday gets off to a mild start with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s under mainly clear skies. But it will be another hot one, with highs in the mid-90s and feels like temperatures 100-105F.

Less thunderstorm coverage is expected compared to Saturday, though there still will be an isolated to widely scattered afternoon storm.

Monday will be very hot, but more afternoon storms will provide some late-day heat relief.

Rain coverage will drop slightly through the end of the week with a few daily showers/storms.

July 4th weekend will be hot with highs in the lower and middle 90s with a few storms, but plenty of dry hours.

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TROPICS:

A broad area of low pressure could develop offshore the southeast U.S. this week.

Odds of any tropical development remain low, and this currently isn’t a threat to our area.

Onshore winds around the low will enhance our rip current risk by mid-week.

The next name is Bertha.



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TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Isolated storm. HIGH: 96

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. LOW: 77

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, afternoon showers/storms. 77/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 73/89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated storm. 74/93

JULY 4: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

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