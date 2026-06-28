FSCJ expands barbering program with new lab at Kent Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) has expanded its barbering program with a new lab at Kent Campus.

The new space will allow students to have access to the latest technology and resources, while getting hands-on experience as they prepare for the required state licensing exam.

The program was awarded a $40,000 grant to support the project.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community,” said College President John Avendano, Ph.D. “This grant allows us to expand one of our programs that is in high demand, and students will not only gain valuable skills to serve clients, but also the foundation needed to pursue business ownership.”

FSCJ’s Barbering Career Certificate (C.C.) program is designed to make students ready to work upon successfully passing the Florida Barber License Examination.

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