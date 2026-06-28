New traffic pattern for St. Johns County drivers

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Attention St. Johns County drivers. Starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 29, there will be a new traffic pattern at State Road 13 and State Road 16.

The change is part of First Coast Expressway construction.

The traffic will shift to a counterclockwise pattern in which two legs of the “triangle” will only allow for one-way traffic.

Traffic shift in St. Johns County Part of First Coast Expressway construction (Credit: FDOT)

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This configuration will remain in place until construction of the new St. Johns River bridge is completed.

Also happening Monday, a portion of the expressway from U.S. 17 to Leonard C. Taylor Parkway in Clay County will be open to drivers.

Once complete, the First Coast Expressway will comprise approximately 46 miles of high-speed toll expressway through Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties.

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