Pedestrian hit by van, killed crossing Palm Coast roadway

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a van Thursday morning in Palm Coast. It happened at about 8 a.m. on Pine Lakes Parkway near Wellington Drive, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The van, driven by a 91-year-old Palm Coast man, was traveling east on Pine Lakes Parkway when the man attempted to cross the roadway “in the direct path” of the van, the news release states.

The front of the van hit the pedestrian. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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