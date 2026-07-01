Jacksonville pastor arrested for alleged lewd molestation of a minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local pastor is behind bars following his arrest by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for the alleged lewd molestation of a minor inside a church.

Anthony Doyle, 65, the pastor at Friendship Primitive Baptist Church, faces severe charges after a police arrest report detailed a pattern of grooming and inappropriate touching. Despite the gravity of the allegations, Doyle’s name remains prominently displayed on the church’s outdoor plaque.

According to the JSO arrest report, the abuse began with what they say is predatory grooming tactics. Doyle allegedly targeted the underage victim by handing the child $20 after every church service while telling the minor, “You’re my favorite,” according to the report.

Investigative documents suggest the alleged manipulation escalated when Doyle noticed the child was no longer coming to church service and requested that the minor stay overnight at his residence to ensure attendance at church. Police state that Doyle would isolate the minor in secluded areas of the church where he would touch and kiss him.

The arrest has prompted significant concern in the neighborhood surrounding the church, as residents can’t believe this happened inside a church.

“He was always cordial, very friendly and kind to my husband and I,” said one nearby neighbor. “It’s always heartbreaking, but you never know who lives in your community. I’m just sorry to hear what happened inside the church.”

Church video recorded prior to the arrest shows Doyle leading services and engaging with the congregation, a sharp contrast to the details provided in the arrest report.

According to police records, Doyle was previously investigated in 2022 for the alleged sexual battery of a different minor. At the time of the 2021 incident, Doyle was employed as a security guard at a local school.

The 2022 arrest report states that Doyle told a minor that he had paperwork for him at his home. When the victim arrived at the home, Doyle had cooked a meal for the minor, and when he didn’t eat, he took him by the hand; according to the report, he took him into a bedroom.

According to investigative documents, Doyle told the minor, “Don’t try to resist.”Then the victim said no, and the suspect threatened to kill him if he told anyone. The report states he was sexually assaulted; when the victim left, the suspect handed the minor $15.

When questioned by investigators, Doyle denied the allegations. According to the report, he stated he “hasn’t had sex with anyone since he was diagnosed with HIV in the 90s.”

When he was questioned by police on the most recent incident in the church, he agreed to have kissed the minor on the cheek but not in a sexual way and said he was only reporting him because “he is not getting what he want.”

He called both victims a liar.

When leaders of the church were approached at the facility, church officials declined to comment on the matter. Action News Jax is still unaware of the outcome of the 2022 case. We reached out to the State Attorney’s Office, and we’ll keep you updated once we know more. Doyle remains in police custody as the judicial process moves forward.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.