First Alert Weather: Few inland showers, hot 4th of July weekend with afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This evening will feature a few isolated inland showers shifting away from Jacksonville.

Friday will be seasonably hot with a few widely scattered inland showers/storms.

Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Independence Day weekend will be seasonally hot and humid with afternoon storms moving inland each day.

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Tropics:

No areas of concern.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated inland shower. Partly cloudy. LOW: 72

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, isolated inland shower. High: 93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland afternoon showers/storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon inland storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 74/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 75/95

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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