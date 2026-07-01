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First Alert Weather: Few inland showers, hot 4th of July weekend with afternoon storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • This evening will feature a few isolated inland showers shifting away from Jacksonville. 
  • Friday will be seasonably hot with a few widely scattered inland showers/storms. 
  • Highs will be in the lower 90s. 
  • Independence Day weekend will be seasonally hot and humid with afternoon storms moving inland each day.

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Tropics:

  • No areas of concern.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Isolated inland shower. Partly cloudy. LOW: 72
  • TOMORROW: Partly sunny, isolated inland shower. High: 93
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland afternoon showers/storms. 74/93
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon inland storms. 74/93
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/94
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 74/94
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 75/95

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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