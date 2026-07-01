‘America 250′ adoption event & carnival at the Duval courthouse brings families together, officially

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fourth Judicial Circuit and the Duval County Clerk of Courts held an All-American Adoption celebration to finalize adoptions for local youth on Wednesday morning.

It took place ahead of America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

Organizers also held a carnival outside the Duval County Courthouse to help the children and families celebrate.

The Harris family walked in the courthouse to be re-bonded in a new way. Kenneth Harris and his wife Allegra adopted Kenneth’s one year old niece Farah. Yellow is her favorite color.

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Kenneth’s mom Algeree Harris adopted her six-year-old granddaughter Skylar. The siblings belong to Algree’s other son, who’s going through tough times.

For mom and son, both with adult children, they’re starting over now. Kenneth and his wife already have four children!

“Our baby will be 18 in August and she just graduated, so now she’s the baby,” Allegra said.

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“It’s no sweat off my back. I’ve always been a father. I’ve always been there for my kids so I’m gonna be here for her just like I was there for them,” Kenneth said.

“It’s challenging but I’m up for the challenge,” Algeree said.

The celebrations for adopted families continued outside the courthouse with the All-American Stars and Stripes Adoption Celebration. It featured snow cones, hot does, face painting and balloon animals.

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