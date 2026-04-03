Civil rights attorney Ben Crump holding press conference in viral JSO arrest video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump has called a news conference for 1:45 p.m. Friday in what he’s calling “excessive and brutal force” by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The allegations stem from the Nov. 5, 2025 arrest of Dasaun Williams, who was the target of a long-term drug investigation called “Operation Red Light.”

Williams is a Jacksonville drill rapper who performed under the name “Greenlight.”

During his arrest, police said it seized 22 guns and removed more than 1,000 grams of illegal drugs.

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Multiple officers’ bodycam footage show the moments JSO officers wrestled Williams to the ground and tased him on his back and legs. They also show officers repeatedly kicking Williams’ face and back.

Williams’ mugshot shows visual injuries with the side of his face swelling.

“The footage raises serious concerns about excessive and unlawful use of force,” a news release from Crump’s office states.

‘Get on the ground, motherf—,’: JSO bodycam footage raises questions about use of force in operation A woman is raising concerns about potential excessive use of force after her boyfriend, Dasaun Williams, was the target of a long-term drug investigation.

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