Clay County Sheriff’s Office to host golf tournament for Special Olympics

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its inaugural golf tournament at the Fleming Island Golf Club, with all proceeds benefiting the Clay County Special Olympics.

The charity event promises a day of competitive golf, exciting competitions and community support for a great cause.

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Those taking part can look forward to a 9-hole competition on the famous Pinehurst #2, a long drive competition, a silent auction and a raffle with prizes.

Hibernia Pub will provide dinner for participants.

To register, click here or scan the QR code below.

If your business would like to be a Title Sponsor, Bay Sponsor, Shirt Sponsor, or a Food and Drink Sponsor please contact Lt. Cox directly at zcox@claysheriff.com

CCSO Golf Tournament Fundraiser for the Clay County Special Olympics

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