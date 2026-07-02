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Clay County Sheriff’s Office to host golf tournament for Special Olympics

By Jenna Bartkovsky, Action News Jax
Golf course attack Stock photo of a golf ball on a tee. Three golfers were injured during a melee with several camouflage-clad individuals that police said hid in the trees along a fairway at an Alabama golf course on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (ranplett/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jenna Bartkovsky, Action News Jax

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its inaugural golf tournament at the Fleming Island Golf Club, with all proceeds benefiting the Clay County Special Olympics.

The charity event promises a day of competitive golf, exciting competitions and community support for a great cause.

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Those taking part can look forward to a 9-hole competition on the famous Pinehurst #2, a long drive competition, a silent auction and a raffle with prizes.

Hibernia Pub will provide dinner for participants.

To register, click here or scan the QR code below.

If your business would like to be a Title Sponsor, Bay Sponsor, Shirt Sponsor, or a Food and Drink Sponsor please contact Lt. Cox directly at zcox@claysheriff.com

CCSO Golf Tournament Fundraiser for the Clay County Special Olympics

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Jenna Bartkovsky

Jenna Bartkovsky, Action News Jax

Jenna Bartkovsky is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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