NASA seeks volunteers for year-long simulated Moon and Mars mission

HOUSTON, TX. — NASA is looking for volunteers to be part of a year-long simulated Moon and Mars mission.

The Moon and Mars Exploration Analog mission is set to begin in August of 2027. This mission is the first in a ground-based environment that will simulate multiple parts of a Moon or Mars mission.

Volunteers will spend one year living and working in simulated interplanetary environments at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

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To qualify, applicants must be:

A United States citizen or green card holder.

Between 30 and 55 years old (candidates outside the range may be considered).

No more than 74 inches tall.

Proficient in English.

Willing to consent to an approximately 14-month-long mission, including 12 months in two different confined habitats and two months of pre- and- post-mission training and data collection.

Willing to participate in a multi-day selection activity.

Able to pass a NASA physical and psychological assessment.

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Applicants must also have:

Strong technical skills.

No dietary restrictions.

No history of sleepwalking or taking sleeping aids.

Astronaut-like qualifications, such as:

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution in engineering, biological science, physical science, or mathematics. Quality of academic preparation is important.



An advanced degree in a STEM field is preferred and may be substituted for experience: a master’s degree equals one year of experience, and a doctoral degree equals three years of experience.



Military experience may count as equivalent years of experience.

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The agency says research volunteers will be reimbursed. Some restrictions apply to NASA civil servants and contractors.

To apply, click here. For more information and questions, click here or email jsc-analog-application@mail.nasa.gov.

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