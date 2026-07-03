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First Alert Weather: Increasing rain, storms for the holiday weekend

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a warm and humid morning with isolated showers offshore.

  • A shower or two may stream onshore during the morning commute.
  • Showers won’t be widespread today but they will focus near Jax/I-95 midday.
  • Rain will gradually shift inland through the afternoon & evening.
  • This weekend will be hot & humid with some rain each afternoon.
  • Forecast models indicate the best chance for rain tomorrow south of I-10 in NE FL.
  • Rain & storm activity looks to wind down by fireworks time tomorrow night.
  • We’ll see a few storms once again Sunday afternoon (but not everywhere).
  • Daily storms continue every day next week.
  • Temperatures get hotter still into the mid-90s by mid-week.

TROPICS

  • No active storms and no development expected the next week

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storms shifting inland. High: 93

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

JULY 4TH: Partly Sunny, A Few Afternoon Storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/93

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Very Hot, A Few Storms. 74/97

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

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