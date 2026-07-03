Flagler deputy resigns after 11-year-old boy grazed by bullet in shooting incident

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County sheriff’s deputy has resigned from his position following an internal investigation into a August 2025 shooting incident at his home that resulted in a stray bullet grazing an 11-year-old boy.

Master Deputy Bryan Jackson submitted his resignation letter Thursday after the sheriff’s office determined he violated agency policies during the shooting that occurred at his home in the Mondex on Aug. 27, 2025.

Jackson had been firing at a makeshift berm situated on a neighboring lot, according to the sheriff’s office. A stray bullet hit a nearby home grazing the boy who was inside.

The sheriff’s office submitted charges to the State Attorney’s Office for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit on May 1 for culpable negligence against Jackson. However, the State Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges against Jackson after reviewing evidence.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation determined Jackson violated two agency policies which state approved weapons shall only be loaded with agency-issued ammunition, and the weapons must only to be used at an FCSO authorized range for practice or training purposes.

Jackson joined the sheriff’s office in 2013.

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