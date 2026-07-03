JTA CEO Nathaniel Ford to step down after more than 13 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nathaniel P. Ford Sr., Chief Executive Officer of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, informed the agency’s board of directors on Friday, July 3 that he will resign his position, effective Jan. 8, 2027.

Ford’s resignation concludes more than 13 years of service to Northeast Florida. He plans to continue his work advancing innovative mobility solutions in communities across the nation. Ford did not announce specific plans for his next role.

Under Ford’s leadership, the JTA reached historic milestones, positioning Jacksonville as a national example for innovation in public transportation. The board of directors will hold its next scheduled meeting on July 29 to discuss the next steps for the CEO position.

Nathaniel P. Ford Sr., chief executive officer of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, said the agency is prepared for the future. “The JTA is operationally strong and well-positioned for the future,” Ford said. “I have full confidence in the leadership team’s ability to continue advancing our mission. It has been the greatest professional honor of my career to serve this organization, this city and this region.”

Under Ford’s tenure, the JTA developed the First Coast Flyer Bus Rapid Transit system, which is the largest bus rapid transit network in the Southeastern United States. He also oversaw the construction of the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center, an award-winning multimodal mobility hub for the region.

The JTA secured more than $400 million in federal discretionary grants and supported the passage of a local option gas tax extension. This extension is projected to generate $1 billion for regional infrastructure.The agency also completed JTAMobilityWorks, a 27-project road-building and complete streets initiative, two years ahead of schedule. Ford implemented the Route Optimization Initiative, which was the first complete redesign of the JTA’s transit system in 34 years.

The JTA expanded its regional footprint across Baker, St. Johns, Clay and Nassau counties, including the restoration of the St. Johns River Ferry. The agency also launched the Ultimate Urban Circulator, the nation’s first deployment of autonomous vehicle service in public transit.

These initiatives attracted HOLON’s first U.S. autonomous vehicle manufacturing facility, a $200 million investment. This facility is projected to generate $87 million annually for Florida’s economy.

Aundra Wallace, board chair for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, thanked Ford and the agency for their progress. “Under the leadership of Nat, JTA has built a national reputation for innovating, particularly in the autonomous vehicle space at the same time the JTA team remains true to the core of what we do best – providing safe, reliable and affordable public transportation to our community,” Wallace said.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan commented on Ford’s impact. “Great leaders do more than manage organizations; they create opportunities,” Deegan stated. “Under Mr. Ford’s leadership, our transportation authority became not only a model for innovation, but a catalyst for economic growth, attracting new businesses and creating quality jobs that strengthened Jacksonville’s future. Nat has been a dedicated partner to the City of Jacksonville, and his vision and collaborative spirit helped move our community forward in meaningful ways. We appreciate his service and wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his rewarding career.”

Ford also held national leadership roles in the transportation industry, serving as chairman of the American Public Transportation Association and chairman of the Transportation Research Board. His national recognitions include White House Champion of Change, APTA Outstanding Public Transportation Manager of the Year and the Outstanding Public Transportation System Achievement Award.

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