Businesses at the beach expected to boom this July 4th

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — For many people, heading to Jacksonville’s beaches is a must-do on the Fourth of July.

“I have been celebrating the Fourth of July at the beaches for a few years now,” said Jacksonville resident Riley Lettelleir. “I can’t imagine anywhere else to spend the Fourth of July, honestly.”

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But as thousands of people begin to flock toward the shore to ride bikes and head to the beach, business owners are getting prepared too.

“Fourth of July is arguably one of the biggest weekends of the year for us,” said Greg Pratt, owner of Sneakers Sports Grille in Jax Beach.

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“We’re going to be packed starting at 11am. The lines are going to go down the street,” said Kate Mangin, General Manager of The Lemon Bar in Neptune Beach.

However, this year, local businesses are extra busy thanks to the FIFA World Cup.

“The community is all coming together for the World Cup, especially for the Fourth this weekend,” said Mangin.

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“We’ve been getting a lot of people for the World Cup. It’s been a lot of fun,” said Pratt. “Hopefully USA does well on Monday night. That will help even more.”

America’s 250th birthday is the gift that keeps on giving.

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