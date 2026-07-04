Jacksonville making sure America’s 250th birthday goes out with a bang

Despite many Americans feeling the economic pinch with gas and groceries on the rise, families are still finding room for fireworks in the budget. — Despite many Americans feeling the economic pinch with gas and groceries on the rise, families are still finding room for fireworks in the budget.

“Family, freedom and fireworks.” That’s the theme for many shoppers packing fireworks stores ahead of Independence Day.

“Watch the fireworks and going to the pool,” one child told Action News Jax.

Another shopper added: “Family, and freedom, right? And fireworks.”

Lines outside Phantom Fireworks off Interstate 210 in St. Johns County have been stretching out the door as Americans get ready to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

“It’s the 250th anniversary. I mean that only happens once in our lifetime,” said Bryan Narvaez, a manager at Phantom Fireworks. “So everybody’s excited. Yesterday was the busiest I’ve ever seen it, and then we expect it to be like that again today.”

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, Americans are expected to spend a record $2.5 billion on fireworks this Fourth of July.

Even with higher prices, many shoppers say they’re still willing to spend.

“This was about $500, so yes, less than last year, but I didn’t go as crazy, because prices are a little insane,” one customer said.

Fireworks sales surged during the pandemic, and the industry says demand has remained strong ever since. Plus, America’s 250th birthday is adding even more fuel to sales this year.

“I’m not gonna lie, we are playing catch-up because there’s just so many customers coming in and coming in,” Narvaez said.

Some customers are spending far more than the average shopper.

“I just know it was about six carts,” Narvaez said of one customer. “We filled up her Honda Pilot, and she still had to come back and grab a remainder of one cart and a half.”

Store managers said that customer spent more than $6,600 on fireworks in a single trip.

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