Four shootings across Jacksonville over the holiday weekend leave two dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on New Berlin Road on the Northside around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night after a Fourth of July celebration turned deadly.

JSO says that when they arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Multiple witnesses performed CPR before Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

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JSO says the shooting happened after a fight broke out among a group of people meeting for Fourth of July activities. They say multiple people were detained, and detectives are speaking with witnesses.

Don Green, a resident of the area for more than 20 years, says the wooded area behind New Berlin Elementary has been a popular hangout spot for teenagers to gather and drink, swim and party.

“You hear about it more and more with young kids today, because they’ll go and they’ll drink, and unfortunately they all have access to guns,” Green said. “You fight when you’re young, but now fighting leads to shooting more so than it ever did when I was growing up.”

He says he worries about what this means for future generations.

“At that age, you get meanings through drinking, hormones, lack of education,” Green said. “They’re searching for something important in the wrong way.”

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Action News Jax is still working to confirm the victim’s age and identity.

This shooting was just one of four that took place over the holiday weekend.

Another shooting on the Northside left one man dead after JSO says an altercation broke out between the victim and the female suspect. They say they responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and was able to apprehend the suspect shortly after the shooting.

A shooting also took place on the Westside and Greenfield Manor. The one on the Westside left a man in critical condition after he was shot in the face.

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The other in Greenfield Manor involved four masked suspects armed with rifles and handguns. JSO says the man shot was in his late 40s and suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. They say his injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.

JSO encourages anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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