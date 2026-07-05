First Alert Weather: Sea breeze storms and intense heat

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s been a stormy day in parts of the Jax Metro

Some spots near and east of I-95 have gotten 1+ inches of rain

Clouds and light showers linger around the Metro

As of this writing, a giant storm with lots of lightning rages over Glynn County

Isolated storms have also popped in the sunshine and heat west of I-75

Those showers will dissipate before making it anywhere near Jax

Monday’s weather will be a lot like today

It will be hot and humid with showers and storms advancing near I-95 and the beaches

The gulf coast sea breeze will make its push tomorrow and Tuesday

Then the days dry up and heat up

We’re forecasting 95-100° each afternoon from Tuesday through the weekend

Feels like temperatures will reach between 105-110° - we’re talking potentially dangerous heat

Drier days mean just isolated showers and storms each day - it won’t be much rain

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

No areas of concern. Zilch.

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, July 5 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 75

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 94

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hotter, A Few Storms. 77/97

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 78/98

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 75/98

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 76/97

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/98

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, July 5 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️