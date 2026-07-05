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First Alert Weather: Sea breeze storms and intense heat

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • It’s been a stormy day in parts of the Jax Metro
  • Some spots near and east of I-95 have gotten 1+ inches of rain
  • Clouds and light showers linger around the Metro
  • As of this writing, a giant storm with lots of lightning rages over Glynn County
  • Isolated storms have also popped in the sunshine and heat west of I-75
  • Those showers will dissipate before making it anywhere near Jax
  • Monday’s weather will be a lot like today
  • It will be hot and humid with showers and storms advancing near I-95 and the beaches
  • The gulf coast sea breeze will make its push tomorrow and Tuesday
  • Then the days dry up and heat up
  • We’re forecasting 95-100° each afternoon from Tuesday through the weekend
  • Feels like temperatures will reach between 105-110° - we’re talking potentially dangerous heat
  • Drier days mean just isolated showers and storms each day - it won’t be much rain

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

  • No areas of concern. Zilch.

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, July 5 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 75

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 94

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hotter, A Few Storms. 77/97

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 78/98

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 75/98

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 76/97

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/98

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LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

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