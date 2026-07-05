First Alert Weather: Sea breeze storms and intense heat

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s been a stormy day in parts of the Jax Metro
- Some spots near and east of I-95 have gotten 1+ inches of rain
- Clouds and light showers linger around the Metro
- As of this writing, a giant storm with lots of lightning rages over Glynn County
- Isolated storms have also popped in the sunshine and heat west of I-75
- Those showers will dissipate before making it anywhere near Jax
- Monday’s weather will be a lot like today
- It will be hot and humid with showers and storms advancing near I-95 and the beaches
- The gulf coast sea breeze will make its push tomorrow and Tuesday
- Then the days dry up and heat up
- We’re forecasting 95-100° each afternoon from Tuesday through the weekend
- Feels like temperatures will reach between 105-110° - we’re talking potentially dangerous heat
- Drier days mean just isolated showers and storms each day - it won’t be much rain
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TROPICS
- No areas of concern. Zilch.
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 75
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 94
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hotter, A Few Storms. 77/97
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 78/98
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 77/97
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 75/98
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 76/97
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/98
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
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