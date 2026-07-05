Man killed after Fourth of July fight leads to shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting that followed a fight in the 3600 block of New Berlin Road on the Fourth of July, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, around 7:27 p.m., patrol officers responded to New Berlin Road in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside on the ground. CPR was performed until JFRD arrived at the scene. The victim was pronounced dead.

JSO says detectives responded and are investigating the incident. The investigation determined that a group of individuals met to celebrate the 4th of July. A fight occurred at some point, which ultimately led to the shooting.

Several people were detained at the scene. JSO says that they believe this to be an isolated incident.

JSO encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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