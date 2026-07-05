First Alert Weather: Very hot again today with more storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning is partly cloudy with a few pre-dawn showers moving across far southeast Georgia.

Today will be very hot and humid again, with highs rising into the middle 90s and feels-like temperatures around 105F.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for coastal counties today, though afternoon storms will provide quick cooling to many places.

Storms will be much more frequent today, mainly in the afternoon and concentrated across the eastern half of our area.

Storm threats today are frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and brief heavy rain.

Heat will dominate the weather headlines over the next week, as each day will be very hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

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Tropics:

No active storms.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few morning showers with scattered afternoon/evening heavy storms. HIGH: 96

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 75

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 77/97

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated afternoon storm. 78/98

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated afternoon storm. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated afternoon storm. 75/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated afternoon storm. 76/97

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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