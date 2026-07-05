First Alert Weather: Very hot again today with more storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning is partly cloudy with a few pre-dawn showers moving across far southeast Georgia.
- Today will be very hot and humid again, with highs rising into the middle 90s and feels-like temperatures around 105F.
- A Heat Advisory has been issued for coastal counties today, though afternoon storms will provide quick cooling to many places.
- Storms will be much more frequent today, mainly in the afternoon and concentrated across the eastern half of our area.
- Storm threats today are frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and brief heavy rain.
- Heat will dominate the weather headlines over the next week, as each day will be very hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s.
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Tropics:
- No active storms.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TODAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few morning showers with scattered afternoon/evening heavy storms. HIGH: 96
- TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 75
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/94
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 77/97
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated afternoon storm. 78/98
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated afternoon storm. 77/97
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated afternoon storm. 75/95
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated afternoon storm. 76/97
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area