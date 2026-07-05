Woman arrested after deadly shooting on Calvert Street, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the 800 block of Calvert Street on Sunday morning, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, around 3:57 a.m., patrol officers responded to Calvert Street in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined that there was an altercation between the victim and a woman. Witnesses say that the woman began to discharge her gun at the man, which ultimately led to his death. The woman fled the scene but was quickly apprehended. Detectives were told that both knew each other, and the relationship between them is unknown at this time.

JSO says several people were detained at the scene, and believes it was an isolated incident.

As detectives continue to gather evidence and identify key witnesses who have more details relating to this investigation, JSO encourages anyone who has more information to contact them at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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