Jacksonville hosts largest Fourth of July fireworks show in city history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville showed up to Riverfront Plaza on Saturday for the city’s America 250 celebration, and with it, the biggest fireworks display they’ve ever had.

“And that’s why we’re here,” said Lillian Maymi, a Jacksonville resident. “We want to make it big and make history and have great memories!”

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The event featured live performances from several artists, including U.S. Marine Veteran Sal Gonzalez, Tobacco Rd, Bold City Classics and Lane Pittman.

There was also face painting, balloon animals, beverage stands and a handful of food trucks.

Chief Executive Officer of the Wounded Warrior Project, Walt Piatt, says Jacksonville is the perfect place to celebrate America and the people putting their lives on the line for it.

“We’ve lived in a lot of places all over the world, but this city really honors military service and veterans, so that’s what’s special,” Piatt said. The people here tonight are here because they know that the reason we’re free is because warriors, like Sal, fought to defend this country.”

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Just before the fireworks show started around 9 p.m. Saturday night, we heard some remarks from Mayor Donna Deegan, Piatt and City Council President Nick Howland.

We reached out to the Director of Jacksonville’s Office of Sports and Entertainment, Alex Alston, to get an estimated headcount for Saturday’s crowd, but he said we won’t know until later.

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