USS Orleck: A floating testament to America’s naval history | America 250

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Majestically sitting in the St. Johns River, the USS Orleck stands out as more than just a museum ship – it’s a floating piece of American history.

If the ship could talk, Florida Historic Naval Ship Association President Dan Bean said: “It would say it has been through a great deal, and it has seen what the best of America has to offer.”

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The Navy Destroyer served the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1982, including during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. The ship earned 18 battle stars and became one of the most decorated ships of its kind.

“It’s just illustrative of the history of the country,” Bean said. “Through the 80 years, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam Conflict, went ot Turkey, participated in the Desert Storm activity. So 80 years of that history of 250, she has been there.”

Since arriving in Jacksonville in 2022, the USS Orleck has been restored, upgraded, and retrofitted to become a tourist attraction and educational tool on Jacksonville’s Northbank.

“We have over a thousand volunteer hours a month, and can’t do it without people,” Bean said. “When people want to complain about the lack of development of downtown, well, you have something you can do to help it and just come down here and help us build this.”

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Inside the hip, visitors can explore cramped sleeping quarters, engine rooms, and the bridge where sailors once navigated through combat zones.

The state of Florida has put up more than $3 million to support the Orleck.

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