Crowds gather early at Jacksonville beaches to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beaches across Jacksonville were filled with red, white and blue as thousands of people gathered to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday, with many arriving hours before sunset to secure the perfect spot for the fireworks.

From tents and umbrellas lining the sand to chants of “U-S-A!” echoing across neighborhoods to the shoreline, patriotic pride was on full display throughout the day.

For many families, spending the Fourth of July at the beach is an annual tradition centered around food, swimming and quality time before fireworks light up the sky.

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“It’s always been a tradition for us to get a bunch of stuff, come to the beach, hang out, and then we normally hit the beach bars or walk around after we’re done,” Jacksonville resident Annie Shac said.

Experienced beachgoers said arriving early is part of the game.

“It’s going to be so crowded down here, so we make sure we get here early, set up early, and then we don’t have to worry about trying to find parking later because you’re not parking out there after 10 or 11,” retired military veteran Ronald Remillard said.

For Larissa McCall, the holiday carries an even deeper meaning.

After moving to the United States from Russia, McCall said celebrating Independence Day reminds her of the opportunities she’s found and the life she’s built in America. As she rode her bike along the beach with hundreds of other celebrants, she reflected on how far she’s come.

“I mean, this was never in my wildest imagination to live at the beach,” McCall said. “I’m living that dream. I own my own business, and this is all thanks to America.”

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Whether celebrating lifelong traditions or new beginnings, many people at the beach said the Fourth of July is about appreciating the freedoms they enjoy and spending time with the people who matter most.

“That’s what the Fourth is about, family, friends gathering together for the freedom that everyone enjoys,” Remillard said.

As crowds continued to grow ahead of the fireworks, beachgoers also had one message for everyone heading out to celebrate: stay safe and make good choices.

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