First Alert Weather: More weekend storms & intense heat next week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s a largely dry day with hot temperatures everywhere for the holiday

A few storms are going south of Jax in Putnam/Flagler/St. Johns Counties

We have to watch neighborhoods west of I-95/St. Johns River for storms before sunset

Whatever rain is around should fade away in time for fireworks displays

It stays warm and humid tonight and tomorrow morning

Sunday will be a bit wetter and stormier, with rain pushing all the way to the beaches

This pattern holds through Tuesday

Temperatures really start to crank next week

The hottest temperature of the year so far for Jax is 98 degrees

We’ll be right around 98 degrees several afternoons next week

The rainfall forecast is trending drier mid to late week next week as well

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Inland storms ending, Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Very Hot, A Few Storms. 77/97

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 78/98

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 75/95

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 76/97

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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