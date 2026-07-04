First Alert Weather: More weekend storms & intense heat next week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s a largely dry day with hot temperatures everywhere for the holiday
- A few storms are going south of Jax in Putnam/Flagler/St. Johns Counties
- We have to watch neighborhoods west of I-95/St. Johns River for storms before sunset
- Whatever rain is around should fade away in time for fireworks displays
- It stays warm and humid tonight and tomorrow morning
- Sunday will be a bit wetter and stormier, with rain pushing all the way to the beaches
- This pattern holds through Tuesday
- Temperatures really start to crank next week
- The hottest temperature of the year so far for Jax is 98 degrees
- We’ll be right around 98 degrees several afternoons next week
- The rainfall forecast is trending drier mid to late week next week as well
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Inland storms ending, Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 75
TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. High: 93
MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Very Hot, A Few Storms. 77/97
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 78/98
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 77/97
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 75/95
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 76/97
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