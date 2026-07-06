Death investigation underway in Glynn County after body found in wooded area

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a deceased individual was located in a wooded area near Spur 25 and Chapel Crossing.

Glynn County Police Department patrol officers responded to the area on July 2 after receiving a report of a body.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased individual, prompting a response from detectives and Crime Scene personnel with the Criminal Investigations Division.

The circumstances surrounding the death are actively under investigation. The GBI Medical Examiner’s office is tasked with conducting procedures to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives have also interviewed several individuals who may possess information relevant to the investigation.

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The Glynn County Police Department is not releasing additional information at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation. The agency said more details will be released as they become available.

The Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact its Non-Emergency line at (912) 554-3645.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Witness by calling (912) 264-1333.

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